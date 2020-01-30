Vehicle Battery Technology Market Outlook: Poised For a Strong 2020 | CATL, East Penn, BYD, Panasonic

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Vehicle Battery Technology Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Vehicle Battery Technology market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Johnson Controls, Chaowei Power, GS Yuasa, Exide Technologies, CATL, East Penn Manufacturing, BYD, Panasonic, PEVE, EnerSys, OptimumNano, Camel, Exide Industries, LG Chem, GuoXuan, FIAMM, SAMSUNG SDI, Fengfan, Amara Raja Batteries, AESC, Lishen, Hitachi & Banner Batteries

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global Vehicle Battery Technology Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

Batteries are classified by chemistry, and the most common are lead, lithium and nickel-based. Lead acid stands its ground as being a robust and economical power source for bulk use and hence is predominant technology for manufacturing storage batteries. Li-ion is the battery of choice for Electric Vehicles. Lead acid batteries are the most commonly used type. Large-scale availability of batteries in various sizes and specifications along with high current level is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Lead acid batteries are relatively cheaper as compared to other batteries and can be manufactured with relatively lower technology equipment, which in turn is projected to keep their demand high through 2025. On the other hand, the lithium-ion batteries segment is expected to post the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Growing sales of vehicles and favorable government initiatives in developing economies such as India, China, Vietnam, and Mexico are likely to provide a fillip to the automotive battery market over the forecast period.

Global Vehicle Battery Technology market size will reach 95500 million US$ by 2025, from 52200 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vehicle Battery Technology.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of Global Vehicle Battery Technology market segments by Types: , Lead-acid Battery, Lithium-ion Battery & Others

In-depth analysis of Global Vehicle Battery Technology market segments by Applications: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Industrial Vehicles, Recreational/Recreational Vehicles & Others

Regional Analysis for Global Vehicle Battery Technology Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2018 to 2023 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

