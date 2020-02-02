Vehicle Analytics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- IBM Corporation, SAP, Genetec, Intelligent Mechatronic Systems, Microsoft

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Vehicle Analytics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Vehicle Analytics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Vehicle Analytics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Vehicle Analytics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Vehicle Analytics industry situations. According to the research, the Vehicle Analytics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Vehicle Analytics market.

Global Vehicle Analytics Market was valued at USD 945.25 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8,061.08 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.89% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Vehicle Analytics Market include:

IBM Corporation

SAP

Genetec

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems

Microsoft

Cloudmade

Agnik

Teletrac Navman

Automotive Rentals (ARI)

Inquiron

Inseego