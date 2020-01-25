Vegan Beauty Products Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast to 2018 to 2028

Analysis of the Vegan Beauty Products Market
According to a new market study, the Vegan Beauty Products Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Vegan Beauty Products Market over the assessment period.
The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Vegan Beauty Products Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Vegan Beauty Products Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.
Important doubts related to the Vegan Beauty Products Market addressed in the report
- How are the market players adopting to the evolving regulatory landscape?
- Which region is likely to witness the maximum growth in terms of value and share over the forecast period 2018 to 2028?
- How has progress in technology impacted the Vegan Beauty Products Market?
- What marketing or promotional strategies are likely to pay dividends in the long run?
- In the current scenario, which company accounts for the maximum market share in region 1?
The presented study dissects the Vegan Beauty Products Market into different segments including, region, application, end uses, and more. The Y-o-Y growth of each market segment is accurately tracked and depicted in the report supported by relevant graphs, tables, and figures.
Key takeaways from the report:
- Past and projected market trends related to the Vegan Beauty Products Market
- Accurate analysis of the impact of regulatory and government policies on the Vegan Beauty Products Market
- A detailed assessment of the growth opportunities and market drivers
- Region-wise analysis of the Vegan Beauty Products Market landscape
- Market share, size, and value of each region
Competitive Landscape
- In 2018, L'Oréal S.A. – a key player in the vegan beauty products market – announced the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Logocos Naturkosmetik AG, a leading German vegan beauty products manufacturer. As per L'Oréal, Logocos owns two leading and authentic vegan brands along with its exclusive expertise in the organic beauty space, which will be offering great advantages to the L'Oréal’s growth strategy. This acquisition reinforces the position of L'Oréal amidst the leading personal care companies offering certified & authentic vegan beauty products.
- In 2018, Cosmax Inc. – a South Korea-based leading cosmetics manufacturer – made an official announcement that it has become the first company across Asia to attain a ‘Vegan’ label from the Expertise Vegan Europe (EVE) for its exclusive unit manufacturing cruelty-free cosmetic products. This label is foreseen to establish new dimensions of the company’s growth in the vegan beauty products space.
- In 2018, O Boticário – a key player in the vegan beauty products market – expands its operations in UAE through the launch of its second retail outlet in Dubai. The official launch of this retail outlet will provide immense scope for further expansion of the company’s presence in the Middle East and tap into new customer segments via its cruelty-free beauty product offerings.
Arbonne International
Founded in 1975, Arbonne International has its official headquarters in Irvine, California. The company specializes in manufacture and commercialization of health & skincare products. Arbonne ranks among the leading companies offering products that are toxin-free, vegan, botanically-based, hypoallergenic, and PETA-approved.
Pacifica Beauty LLC
Founded in 1997, Pacifica Beauty LLC has its official headquarters in Portland, Oregon. The company manufactures a wide-range of skincare and beauty products and is well-known for its broad portfolio of cruelty-free products. Pacifica sells its products and offerings through company-owned stores as well as online stores.
Huda Beauty
Launched in 2013, Huda Beauty was introduced by Huda Kattan, an Iraqi-American business woman and make-up artist. Ever since it was launched, the brand has built an immensely positive reputation for some of its well-positioned products, including vegan makeup. With more than 140 product varieties sold in-store and online, the company is well-known for offering high quality vegan beauty products at reasonable prices.
Gabriel Cosmetics, Inc.
Founded in 1992, Gabriel Cosmetics, Inc. has its official headquarters in Redmond, Washington. The company started its operation as a botanical skincare company offering a wide range of homeopathic skincare & cosmetic products. The company’s philosophy is based on commercializing organic, vegan, and gluten-free cosmetic products at reasonable & affordable prices.
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Founded in 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has its official headquarters in Oakland, California. The company commercializes a wide-range of skin-care and bath-care products that are 100% cruelty-free and is a major supporter of the ‘fur campaign’ by PETA. The wid-range of e.l.f. products enables the company to target demographic of a broader range of age, from teenagers to women aged in between 40-50. Other players profiled in the vegan beauty products market report include Gemdo Cosmetics Inc., Ecco Bella, and others.
Vegan Beauty Products Market – Additional Insight
Consumers Turn to CBD-Infused Vegan Beauty Products for Boosting the ‘Feel Good’ Factor
Demand for CBD-infused vegan beauty products is treading on an ever-increasing path, as cannabidiol (CBD) is being embraced for addressing multiple concerns such as anxiety and insomnia. Some studies also shed light on the fact that CBD arrests the growth of cancer cells, thereby fostering its popularity in the wellness community and beyond. A majority of consumers are replacing their entire beauty routine with a wide-range of cruelty-free and vegan beauty products, given that CBD is a beneficial holistic ingredient that helps in boosting the ‘feel good’ factor.
Companies operating in the vegan beauty products market are offering multiple product types infused with CBD, including creams & lotions, cleansers and toners, balms and butter, scrub exfoliators, essential oils, serums & masks, and others.
Scope of the Report
Research Methodology
A pragmatic methodology combined with a holistic approach forms the base for incisive insights compiled in the vegan beauty products market for the assessment timeline of 2018-2028. The Fact.MR report on vegan beauty products market comprises of detailed information on the growth prospects of vegan beauty products market and also offers compelling insights into the forecast analysis of vegan beauty products market.
Exhaustive secondary and primary research are employed to carry out the whole research and garner industry-best insights into the forecast analysis of vegan beauty products market. The report on vegan beauty products market is further subjected to a cross-validation by the in-house experts to make the vegan beauty products market report one-of-its-kind with utmost credibility.
Research Methodology of this Report.
