Vascular Stents Market value projected size expand by 2025

Vascular Stents Market: Overview

Vascular stents are thin, tiny mesh like tubes placed into blood vessels and other hollow structures to open blockage of vessels through the procedure of vascular stenting. These stents open narrowed vessels, reduce vessel blockage and maintain continuous flow of dissolved nutrients through circulatory system. Stent tubes are made up of plastic or metal mesh like materials. Two common types of stents in the global vascular stent market include bare metal stents and covered stents, also known as stent grafts.

The vascular stents market is forecasted to reach US$ xx Billion by 2022 from xx Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of xx % from 2018 to 2025. The growth in the global vascular stents market is due to rising geriatric population, increasing angioplasty procedures and increasing demand for the minimally invasive procedures. The expansion in the emerging markets and the development of bio-resorbable vascular scaffolds are expected to offer potential growth opportunities to the key players in the coming forecast period.However, the global vascular stents market is restrained by stringent regulations, alternative treatment methods and products failures and recalls.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3640

Vascular Stents Market: Segmentation

The global vascular stents market is segmented on basis of type, mode of delivery, product, material, end user, and region. Based on product the market is segregated into peripheral stents, coronary stents and EVAR stents. The coronary stent segment dominated the market in 2018, due to increasing incidences of coronary artery disease and the technological advancements.

Vascular Stent Market, by Type

Coronary Stents

Peripheral Stents

Carotid Stents

Renal Artery Stents

Femoral Stents

Iliac Stents

Other Peripheral stents

EVAR Stent Grafts

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm

Vascular Stent Market, by Product Type

Bare-metal Stents

Drug-eluting Stents

Bio-absorbable Stents

Vascular Stent Market, by Mode of Delivery

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/3640/Single

Balloon-expandable Stents

Self-expanding Stents

Vascular Stent Market, by Material

Metallic Stents

Cobalt Chromium

Platinum Chromium

Nickel Titanium

Stainless Steel

Other Stents

Vascular Stent Market, by End User

Hospitals & Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographically, North America dominates the global vascular stents market owing to increasing number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases, unhealthy diet and lack of physical activity. Europe is the second largest market followed by Asia Pacific. The preference of cardiac surgeons to use vascular stents coupled with introduction of cost effective vascular stents by key market participants will stimulate the European vascular stent market. In addition, the emerging markets India, China and South East Asia are expected to be driven by positive government initiatives towards healthcare infrastructure and rising incidences of vessel related blockages.

The major players operating in the global vascular stents market include Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), W. L. Gore and Associates (U.S.), C. R. Bard (U.S.), Medtronic, plc (Ireland), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), Medtronic, plc (Ireland), Translumina GmbH (Germany), and JOTEC GmbH (Germany). Endologix, Inc. (U.S.), and Lombard Medical Technologies (U.K.).

Get Request for Table of Contents: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/requesttoc/3640