Varicella Live Vaccine Market Size, Share & Latest Trends, Analysis Report By Manufacturers, Application, Type and Segment Forecasts to 2020-2026

The global varicella live vaccine market was valued at $2,714 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $4,222 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026. Varicella live vaccines contain an attenuated form of the varicella zoster virus. These vaccines help build immunity against varicella zoster virus as the infection can cause serious diseases such as chicken pox and herpes zoster. Immunization against these diseases is necessary as chicken pox can lead to serious complications such as bacterial infections of the skin and soft tissues in children.

Moreover, herpes zoster is another painful condition that is caused by the reactivation of the varicella zoster virus after primary infection. Therefore, immunization with varicella live vaccine serves as an effective method for prevention of these diseases. These vaccines are mainly of two types such as monovalent and combination. The monovalent vaccines contain a single strain of a single antigen such as varicella live vaccines, contain weakened strain of varicella zoster virus. However, the combination varicella vaccines contain multiple strains of infectious agents.

Key Players:

Bio-Med Pvt. Limited, Changchun BCHT Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Green Cross Holdings (GC Pharma), Merck & Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation), Novo Medi Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

The factors that boost the growth of the varicella live vaccine market include surge in immunization programs across the globe. Moreover, rise in awareness related to the use of varicella live vaccines and surge in adoption of varicella vaccination worldwide also fuel the growth of the varicella live vaccine market. However, high monetary inputs associated with the production of the products restrict the growth of the market. Conversely, growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Varicella Live Vaccine market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Varicella Live Vaccine Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Global Varicella Live Vaccine Market Segmentation

7 Varicella Live Vaccine Market Effect Factors Analysis

8 Competition by Manufacturers

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

