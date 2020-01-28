Varactor Diode Market: Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast2017 – 2025

Varactor Diode Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Varactor Diode is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Varactor Diode in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Trends and Opportunities

The world varactor diode market is foreseen to gain impetus on the back of the swelling demand for consumer electronics witnessed on the global platform. While this could a powerful factor augmenting the demand for varactor diode, increasing adoption within the arena of radio frequency design is anticipated to set the tone for a valuable growth in the market. Furthermore, rising count of mobile phone subscriptions could tellingly increase the demand in the market. Varactor diode is considered to be a good choice for manufacturers because of their small size, light weight, and less noise generated in comparison with other diodes.

Global Varactor Diode Market: Market Potential

In March 2018, Diodes Incorporated announced AL5816, AL5815, AL5817, and AL5814 linear LED controllers. Available in thermally-enhanced MSOP-8EP and SOT-25 packages, the AL58xx series offers a low bill of materials (BOM)-cost solution for a range of industrial and commercial applications such as general smart-lighting installations and architectural details. It could also be applied in appliance interior lighting, instrumentation illumination, and signage. With an over 80% efficiency, these devices are expected to deliver adjustable and dimmable drive current for LED strings.

Global Varactor Diode Market: Regional Outlook

On the geographical front, the international varactor diode market is foretold to witness the rise of Asia Pacific as a leading region. This could be on account of its expected higher share with respect to revenue supported by the escalating demand for varactor diode in the manufacture of tablets, smartphones, and other electronic gadgets. The market situation could be particularly true in successful emerging economies of the region. North America is envisaged to take the second position in terms of share owing to rising adoption in the defense and military industry. Other regions, viz. the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe could tread on the heels of North America.

Global Varactor Diode Market: Companies Mentioned

Prominent industry names such as Skyworks Solutions Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, and Diodes Inc. are expected to make their presence known in the international varactor diode market. The report offers deep insight into the competitive scenarios of the market and how the vendor landscape could shape in the near future.

