Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis by 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) market consists of sales of vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems. These are used for inhaling the active ingredients of plant material such as cannabis, tobacco, or other herbs or blends.

The global Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) market was worth $22.33 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a rate of about 20% and reach $46.3 billion by 2023.

The Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) market covered in this report is segmented by type into vaporizers, E-cigarettes, other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS). It is also segmented by E-cigarettes type into disposable, rechargeable, modular 3) By vaporizers type: E-cigarette vaporizers, marijuana vaporizers, medical vaporizers.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Medicated cannabis vaporizers have gained increasing demand in the vaporizers market. Cannabis vaporizers have controlling heating technology and offer the possibility of precisely adjusting the temperature of the heater by means of a display on the unit, giving the user full control over the density of the aerosol produced. For instance, Storz & Bickel, a subsidiary of Canopy growth corporation has developed and manufactured vaporizers (Volcano medic and the Mighty medic) as per European Medical Device Directive 93/42/ECC and Standard DIN EN 60601.

Some of the major players involved in the Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) market are DASH VAPES, HUBBLY BUBBLY, LIQUIDEU, NICE VAPOR, PACIFIC SMOKE INTERNATIONAL, PUFF ECIG, SIMPLE VAPE CO. LONDON LTD, SMOKIO, VAPE ESCAPES, and VAPOR LINE.

