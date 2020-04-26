Vacuum Truck Market: 2020 Global & Regional Research by Demand, Size, Share, Trend, Types, Application, Manufacturers, Price, Sales Data, Consumer Analysis and 2026 Industry Opportunities Forecast Report

Global vacuum truck market was 13123 units and worth $1111.25 million in 2016 and is expected to reach 16185 units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.56% from 2016 to 2022.

A vacuum truck, also known as vacuum loader or vacuum tanker, is a tank truck with a heavy duty vacuum designed to pneumatically load solids, liquids, sludge or slurry through suction lines typically 2-4″ in diameter with 3″ being the norm and then transport the load to an appropriate place for disposal or re-use. The classification of Vacuum Truck includes Liquid Suctioning Only, Liquid and Dry Suctioning and High Velocity, and the revenue proportion of Liquid and Dry Suctioning in 2016 was about 48.8%.

The vacuum truck is mainly used in industrial, excavation and municipal field. The application market share of industrial and excavation was up to 63% in 2016 and it is forecasted that share will be maintain by 2022 with the increasing collaboration among rental fleet owners and vacuum truck manufacturers.

The Global vacuum truck industry mainly concentrates in North America and Europe in terms of market value. The Global leading player in this market is Federal Signal, whose revenue is $ 142.10 million in 2016, accounts for 12.79% of total revenue market. Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of labor-efficient vehicles at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of labor-efficient vacuum truck industry.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Vacuum Truck in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Vacuum Truck market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Federal Signal

K&E

Vac-Con

KOKS

Sewer Equipment

GapVax

Cappellotto

Heli

Vacall Industries

Keith Huber

Rivard

Hi-Vac

Aerosun

Super Products

AFI

Amphitec

Disab

Chengli

Ledwell

Foton

Dongzheng

XZL

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Liquid Suctioning Only

Liquid and Dry Suctioning

High Velocity

On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Vacuum Truck for each application, including

Industrial

Excavation

Municipal

Others

