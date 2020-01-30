Vacuum Salt Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Detailed Study on the Global Vacuum Salt Market

Vacuum Salt Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

End-use Industry Assessment

The following manufacturers are covered:

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

Ciech

Tata Chemicals

AkzoNobel

INEOS Group

Dominion Salt

AB Hanson & Mohring

Cerebos

Kensalt

Cheetham Salt

ACI

WA Salt Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Granular Vacuum Salt

Fine Vacuum Salt

Briquette Vacuum Salt

Segment by Application

Water Softener

Water Treatment

De-icing

Anticaking

Flavoring Agent

Others

