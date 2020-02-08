Vacuum-assisted Fetal Delivery Systems Market to Witness Steady Growth through 2017 – 2025

“

Numerous techniques are utilized by health care professionals to assist pregnant women during labor. Vacuum-assisted delivery of fetus is one of the popular techniques of vaginal delivery being adopted by gynecologists as well as patients across the globe. The vacuum-assisted delivery is preferred in cases of rupturing of uterine membranes, prolonged second stage of labor, and other complications associated with the final term of pregnancy. If the vacuum cup is properly placed and the vacuum (traction) is exerted in line with the pelvic axis, incorrect position of the head of the fetus can be corrected. In order to reduce the risk of neonatal morbidity, proper placement of cups over the specific flexion point is essential to maintain the vacuum integrity.

Attempts being made to reduce the uterine extension during delivery and the complications associated with it in critical cases is a major factor expected to drive the market for vacuum-assisted fetal delivery systems during the forecast period. However, post-delivery maternal complications such as anal sphincter injury, hemorrhage, uterine atony, and anemia and reducing preference for vaginal birth by mothers are factors likely to restrain the market for vacuum-assisted fetal delivery systems between 2017 and 2025.

The global vacuum-assisted fetal delivery systems market has been segmented based on product and end-user. In terms of product, the market has been further segmented based on cup shape, cup material, and cup type. Based on cup shape, the market has been divided into mushroom–shaped cups, bell–shaped cups, and others. The bell-shaped cups segment dominated the market in 2016, in terms of revenue. The segment is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period, which is attributable to the flexible stem of bell-shaped cups enabling the placement of the cup over the flexion point, irrespective of the position of the fetal head. Based on cup material, the market has been classified into silicon and stainless steel. The silicon segment is estimated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, owing to strong support offered by silicon cups in case of caesarean delivery and their ability to attach to the fetal scalp gently. Based on cup type, the market has been segregated into disposable cups and reusable cups. The disposable cups segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2016, owing to reduced rates of cross contamination during the fetal delivery procedure, and growing preference of healthcare providers for disposable cups.

Based on end-user, the global vacuum-assisted fetal delivery systems market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for a leading market share in terms of revenue in 2016, which is attributable to the rapidly increasing number of birth rate across the globe and availability of trained and well-qualified health care professionals in hospitals worldwide.

Geographically, the global vacuum-assisted fetal delivery systems market has been segmented into five major regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the maximum market share in 2016, due to strategic presence of key players in the U.S. and Canada and rising demand from mothers for safe delivery without post-delivery complications. Europe is considered the second most prominent market for vacuum-assisted fetal delivery systems. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to register the maximum CAGR from 2017 to 2025, which is attributable to the introduction of suction cups with a novel design that allows safe attachment of the cup to the fetal scalp and easy handling offered by suction cups during critical positioning of the fetal head.

Prominent players operating in the global Vacuum-assisted Fetal Delivery Systems Market are CooperSurgical, Inc., Clinical Innovations, LLC, Medela Healthcare, Utah Medical Products, Inc., Benetec Medical Systems, and Medisil Engineers.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The Vacuum-assisted Fetal Delivery Systems market research answers important questions, including the following:

What was the number of units of the Vacuum-assisted Fetal Delivery Systems sold in 2018? Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Vacuum-assisted Fetal Delivery Systems ? How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Vacuum-assisted Fetal Delivery Systems ? What R&D projects are the Vacuum-assisted Fetal Delivery Systems players implementing? Which segment will lead the global Vacuum-assisted Fetal Delivery Systems market by 2029 by product type?

The Vacuum-assisted Fetal Delivery Systems market research serves a platter of the following information:

In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Vacuum-assisted Fetal Delivery Systems market.

Critical breakdown of the Vacuum-assisted Fetal Delivery Systems market as per product type, and end use industry.

Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Vacuum-assisted Fetal Delivery Systems market players.

Precise year-on-year growth of the global Vacuum-assisted Fetal Delivery Systems market in terms of value and volume.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

