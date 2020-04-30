Vaccine Delivery Devices Market – Survey on Need by Consumers 2025

Vaccine is a biological product employed to improve the body immunity for a certain disease. A vaccine normally comprises an agent that bears resemblance with a disease-producing microorganism. It is often made of de-stabilized or killed forms of the microorganism, one of its surface proteins, or its toxins. These agents stimulate the immune system of the body to identify an external article or agent and remember it so that the immune system can more easily recognize the external particle or microorganism and destroy it when encountered later.

New vaccine formulations, combinations, and compositions have significantly advanced in recent times. Currently, 12 vaccines have been included in the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), in comparison to the unique four vaccines suggested when the EPI was initiated in 1974.

Addition of novel vaccines to the EPI program not only protects lives but also raises the complexity and cost of vaccine delivery, mostly in low-resource settings. A majority of vaccines require storing in the cold chain and they are delivered by a skilled health care professional via a syringe injection and conventional needle. Vaccination programs need inventive methodologies that simplify vaccine delivery by eliminating the requirement for a cold chain; reducing the vaccine packet; facilitating the administration; and decreasing the amount of medical waste. In addition, quantifiable tools which model the potential health system assistances, on the basis of these, novelties can define as the potential value proposition for novel technologies and efficiently supporter for their growth. Accepting the task of vaccination programs helps to describe the requirement for novel technologies and notifies the growth of products with qualities that are more possible to effectively influence the coverage.

Acceptance of needle-free method for administering vaccines in human body is gaining momentum due to rising awareness to avoid injuries and pain associated with the usage of a needle stick. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention states that 385,000 severe injuries containing needle-stick injuries occur every year in hospitals in the U.S. Advanced technologies in the vaccine administration and their growing acceptance are driving the vaccine delivery devices market. Increasing concerns of national institutions, organizations, and key companies in novel delivery technologies are anticipated to propel the market in the near future. Various international organizations and governments are increasingly spending on vaccination programs. For example, the U.K. government declared funding of up to GBP 1 Mn from its Global Challenges Research Fund of the Medical Research Council to examine the Zika virus and its spread. Organizations such as GAVI Alliance, WHO, Path, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are actively involved in the field of vaccines. Several governments are also taking different immunization programs on priority.

The global vaccine delivery devices market can be segmented based on type of delivery device, route of administration, end-user, and geography. Based on type of delivery device, the market has been classified into syringes, jet injectors, and others.

Based on route of administration, the market has been segmented into intradermal vaccination, intramuscular vaccination, subcutaneous vaccination, and others. Based on end-user, it has been divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and clinics & vaccination centers.

Based on geography, the global vaccine delivery devices market has been segmented into five regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Major players in the global vaccine delivery devices market are Pharmajet, Inc., Valeritas, Schott Vaxxas, Gerresheimer AG, AG, 3M, Corium International, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, and BioJect Medical Technologies, Inc. (Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.).