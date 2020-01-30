UV Offset Ink Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Chrome Metal Powder Market by Type (Metal Chromium Powder and Electrolytic Chromium Powder) and by Application (Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Electronics and Welding Material, and Alloy) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”.

The global UV offset ink market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into food packaging printing, consumer goods packaging printing, industrial goods packaging printing, and others. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global market have adopted various strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the intense competition in the market.

Key Market Players:

BASF SE

Brancher

T & K TOKA CO., LTD.

Toyo Ink Group Bhd

Flint Group

Siegwerk

Hubergroup India Private Limited

Megami Ink Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Kingswood Printing Ink Co., Ltd.

Zeller & Gmelin

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities in the industry.

The major countries in each region have been mapped based on their individual revenue contribution to the global market.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and Porters five forces analysis to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

An in-depth analysis of each segment of the global UV offset ink market is provided to understand the regional trends across various regions.

UV Offset Ink Market Key Segments:

By Type

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

By Application

Food Packaging Printing

Consumer Goods Packaging Printing

Industrial Goods Packaging Printing

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina South Africa Rest of LAMEA



