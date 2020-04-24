UV Infection Control Device Market Analysis and Technology Advancement Outlook 2020 to 2025

UV Light refers to Ultraviolet light which is outside the visible light spectrum between wavelength ranges of 100 nanometers (nm) to 400 nm. UV Light is classified into three wavelength ranges: UV-C from 100 nm – 280 nm, UV-B from 280 nm – 315 nm, UV-A from 315 nm – 400 nm.

UV Infection Control Device Market Precise Outlook 2020-2025

The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

The prominent players in the global UV Infection Control Device market are:

Getinge Group, STERIS, Clorox Professional, Xenex, Tru-D SmartUVC, Seal Shield, American Ultraviolet, UVC Cleaning Systems, Infection Prevention Technologies, AquiSense Technologies, Lumalier Corp, American Air & Waters, etc.

UV Infection Control Device Market segment by Types:

Mobile Type

Stationary Type

Other Types

UV Infection Control Device Market segment by Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Top of FormGlobal UV Infection Control Device Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Report Coverage

Infection control used to be that washing hands and sterilizing tools and equipment with high temperature water was enough to keep patients, healthcare workers and visitors safe from viruses and bacteria. With the rise of more virulent viruses and antibiotic resistant bacteria in the last five years, healthcare providers are scrutinizing their infection prevention methods and are adopting new methods of disinfection. This is changing many providers infection protocols as they make their best efforts to meet the new challenges that HAIs (hospital-acquired infections) present.

