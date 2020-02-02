UV Disinfection Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Trojan Technologies, Calgon, Evoqua Water Technologies, American Ultraviolet, UV-Technik

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, UV Disinfection Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The UV Disinfection market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the UV Disinfection market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top UV Disinfection players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts UV Disinfection industry situations. According to the research, the UV Disinfection market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the UV Disinfection market.

Global UV Disinfection Market was valued at USD 2.25 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.08 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.15% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global UV Disinfection Market include:

Trojan Technologies

Calgon

Evoqua Water Technologies

American Ultraviolet

UV-Technik

Lumalier

Xylem

Halma

Atlantic Ultraviolet