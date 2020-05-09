UV Cured Coatings Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The UV Cured Coatings Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The UV Cured Coatings market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This UV Cured Coatings Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global UV Cured Coatings Market

Basf, Allnex Belgium Sa, Dsm-Agi, Dymax, Eternal Materials, Hitachi Chemical, Igm Resins B.V, Jiangsu Litian Technology, Jiangsu Sanmu, Miwon Specialty Chemicals, Sartomer.

The global UV Cured Coatings Market to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Market Overview

– The shifting focus towards adoption of UV powder coatings is likely to provide growth opportunities for the market studied during the forecast period.

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market, mainly due to the high demand for UV-curable coatings in China and Japan.

Key Market Trends

The Automotive Industry is expected to Drive the Market’s Growth

– The demand for UV-cured coatings is increasing significantly, primarily from the automotive industry. These coatings, owing to their superior physical durability, are highly suitable for applications in the automotive industry.

– These coatings are used in various parts of vehicles, such as forward lightings, exterior plastic parts, and sheet molding compound (SMC) body panels. Furthermore, UV-cured clearcoats are used in the automotive industry.

– Thus, the automotive industrys growth and innovation and development in the field of automotive coatings are expected to drive the demand for UV-cured coatings, primarily for automotive applications.

– Though the production of automotive decline in 2018, by 1.1%, factors, such as increasing investments in the automotive industry, primarily to increase production, continuous efforts of the automakers to develop and launch new cars, and efforts towards development and promotion of electric vehicles, are likely to drive the automotive industrys growth.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the major market share in 2018, primarily due to the increasing demand from industries, such as automotive and aerospace.

– China and Japan are the primary consumers of UV-cured coatings. Currently, UV-cured coatings are witnessing low demand from the Indian market. However, their consumption is expected to increase significantly in the near future.

– Furthermore, countries, such as South Korea and Taiwan, consume low volumes of UV-cured coatings. However, the production rate is significantly high.

– In this region, stringent regulations formulated by authorities, in order to promote eco-friendly products, are expected to lead to further innovation and developments in the industry.

– China emerged as the worlds largest automotive producer. However, in 2018, the country witnessed about 4.16% decline in the production of vehicles. The performance of the Chinese automotive industry was affected by the economic shifts and China’s__ trade war with the United States.

– However, the Chinese government is majorly focusing on increasing the production and sale of electric vehicles in the country. Thus, the country is planning to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to 2 million a year by 2020, and 7 million a year by 2025. Such trends are expected to drive the Chinese automotive industrys growth during the forecast period.

– Furthermore, China has one of the fastest-growing aviation industries in the world, with a consistent increase in passenger traffic, at about 6.6% per year. Thus, the country is planning to construct numerous airports in the next five years. This is expected to drive the demand for commercial jets. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for UV-cured coatings, for application in jets.

The UV Cured Coatings market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global UV Cured Coatings Market on the basis of Types are:

Epoxy Acrylates, Polyester Acrylates, Urethane Acrylates, Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global UV Cured Coatings Market is Segmented into :

Industrial Coatings, Graphic Arts, Electronics, Others

Regions are covered by UV Cured Coatings Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of UV Cured Coatings Market

-Changing UV Cured Coatings market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected UV Cured Coatings market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of UV Cured Coatings Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of UV Cured Coatings are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

