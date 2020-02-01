Utilities Customer Information Systems Market 2020-2025 Productivity Data Analysis by Key Players – Oracle, Efluid SAS, SAP

“Utilities Customer Information Systems Market” report includes – Industry Future Trends, Growth Opportunity, Experts reviews and forecast period (2019-2023). A wide range of Applications, Utilization Ratio, Supply and Demand analysis are also consist in the Report. At the end report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis.

Global Utilities Customer Information Systems Market overview:

Detailed Study on Utilities Customer Information Systems is growing at a CAGR during Forecasts year 2023. This Report covers the Major Players data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

The Utilities Customer Information Systems implementation services help organizations for the successful execution of Utilities Customer Information Systems by analyzing implementation plans provided by consultants. These service providers also take care of communication plans, analysis of Documentation and Design, Development and Deployment. Implementation services ensure the integration of customer data into the new Utilities Customer Information Systems system effectively. Utilities Customer Information Systems vendors provide these services either with the help of in-house service team or third-party vendors.

The Global Utilities Customer Information Systems Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Utilities Customer Information Systems Market is sub segmented into Cloud-based, On-premises. Based on End Use Industry segment, the K Utilities Customer Information Systems ey Market is sub segmented into BFSI, Education, Government, Telecom & IT.

In terms of the geographic analysis, Americas is the most dominant market for Utilities Customer Information Systems deployment and progressive region in terms of technology adoption. The Americas comprises North America and Latin America. North America accounts for the highest market share in the Utilities Customer Information Systems market. North American countries have been extensively implementing Utilities Customer Information Systems solutions, due to the increasing consumption of energy, government initiatives, and grid modernizations project.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Utilities Customer Information Systems Market are Oracle, Efluid SAS, SAP, Itineris, Indra, Cayenta, Advanced Utility Systems, Gruppo Engineering, Fluentgrid Limited, Ferranti Computer, Systems, Gentrack, pen International, Systems, NorthStar, Vertex, Hansen Technologies .

Latest Industry Updates:

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2019 Q3 results. Total Revenues were $9.6 billion, down 1% in USD and up 3% in constant currency compared to Q3 last year. Cloud Services and License Support revenues were $6.7 billion, while Cloud License and On-Premise License revenues were $1.3 billion. Total Cloud Services and License Support plus Cloud License and On-Premise License revenues were $7.9 billion, unchanged in USD and up 3% in constant currency.

GAAP Operating Income was up 3% to $3.4 billion and GAAP Operating Margin was 35%. Non-GAAP Operating Income was up 2% to $4.3 billion and non-GAAP Operating Margin was 44%. GAAP Net Income increased to $2.7 billion and non-GAAP Net Income was down 8% to $3.2 billion. GAAP Earnings Per Share increased to $0.76 while non-GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 8% to $0.87.

Short-term deferred revenues were up 1% to $8.0 billion compared to a year ago. Operating Cash Flow was $14.8 billion during the trailing twelve months.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

