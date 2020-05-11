User Activity Monitoring(UAM) Market : Future Growth and Challenges Analyzed
The global User Activity Monitoring(UAM) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this User Activity Monitoring(UAM) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the User Activity Monitoring(UAM) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the User Activity Monitoring(UAM) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the User Activity Monitoring(UAM) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Micro Focus (UK)
Splunk (US)
Forcepoint (US)
Imperva (US)
ManageEngine (US)
CyberArk (US)
Rapid7 (US)
Centrify (US)
SolarWinds (US)
Securonix(US)
NetWrix (US)
Digital Guardian (US)
Birch Grove Software (US)
LogRhythm (US)
Sumo Logic (US)
Balabit (Hungary)
ObserveIT (US)
Dtex Systems (US)
WALLIX (France)
Teramind (US)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Behavior Analytics
Log management
Auditing and reporting
Others
Segment by Application
Government and Defense
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
IT and Telecom
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Others
Each market player encompassed in the User Activity Monitoring(UAM) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the User Activity Monitoring(UAM) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
