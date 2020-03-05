USA|UK|APAC Nuclear Electric Power Market 2020-2030 Forecasts & Research Analysis

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The nuclear electric power generation market consists of sales of nuclear electric power and related services that convert nuclear energy into electrical energy. The nuclear electric power generation industry includes establishments that operate nuclear power plants which use uranium as a fuel to generate electricity. Nuclear power plants use the heat produced during nuclear fission. In nuclear fission, which takes place inside the reactor of a nuclear power plant, atoms are split apart to form smaller atoms, releasing energy. The heat produced in the reactor core during nuclear fission is used to boil water into steam, which converts the blades of a steam turbine.

The global nuclear electric power generation market reached a value of nearly $69.3 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.6% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.26% to nearly $78.8 billion by 2023.

The nuclear electric power generation market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the nuclear electric power generation market in 2019.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Nuclear Electric Power Generation market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Global issues such as energy security, climate change, and electricity demand growth have led to an increase in the use of nuclear energy for power generation. Nuclear technology provides large amounts of power with significantly low carbon emissions. As of April 2017, nuclear power plants accounted for about 10% of the world’s total electricity production, with 30 countries operating 449 nuclear reactors to generate electricity, and 60 new nuclear plants under construction in 15 countries. New nuclear markets such as Bangladesh, Turkey, and Vietnam are also making progress in the nuclear power generation plant construction. According to a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on nuclear power generation, in 2018, 11% of the world’s total electricity was provided by nuclear power plants, and 12 countries were using nuclear power for at least 30% of their national power generation.

Some of the major players involved in the Nuclear Electric Power Generation market are EDF Group, Exelon Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Enel SpA and NextEra Energy Inc.

