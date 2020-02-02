US Skincare Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Estee Lauder Companies Johnson & Johnson, L’Oreal, The Procter & Gamble, Coty, Revlon

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, US Skincare Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The US Skincare market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the US Skincare market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top US Skincare players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts US Skincare industry situations. According to the research, the US Skincare market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the US Skincare market.

US Skincare Market was valued at USD 26.92 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 37.13 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.08% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global US Skincare Market include:

Estee Lauder Companies Johnson & Johnson

L’Oreal

The Procter & Gamble

Coty

Revlon

Clinique

Urban Decay