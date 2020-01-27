US IoT Software Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

US IoT Software Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Data analytics takes huge quantities of information about everything from data management and fraud detection to outbreak and disaster further trying to make sense of it. Cities, disaster relief agencies, doctors, and businesses thereby rely heavily on the IoT technology. Also, more critical situation is, the faster the data analysis is required, which is why edge devices are extremely vital. Analyzing big data is now a days possible due to improved analytical capabilities, growing access to different data sources, and cheaper as well as improved computing power in the form of cloud computing forming some key growth factors in US IoT Software Market.

Until now, no special workflow requirements existed for big data performance models that have the capability to handle dynamic and time-sensitive data analysis. Customers demand real-time, highly accurate, real-time analysis of workflow data so they can make rapid business decisions or respond to any form of disaster.

A shift of focus towards end-to-end security approach with embedded security by design has been a game changer in the US. Reliance on partners together with system integrators having clear SLAs for security and privacy are slowly being followed by different companies.

The choice for more secure connectivity solutions in special critical applications will expand to comparatively less critical applications. Data analysis closer to the source (edge computing) along with a mix of reliance on highly secured cloud environments is being followed nowadays. An increasing use of artificial intelligence for real-time security monitoring, depending on the use case is slowly making changes in the US IoT Software Market.

Key players operated in market are SecureRF, INSIDE Secure, Gemalto NV, Sophos, Thales, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Intel Corporation, Samsung, Symantec Corporation, ARM Holdings, NXP Semiconductor, Trend Micro, Inc., and HP.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive US IoT Software Market Device Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding US IoT Software Market Device Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the US IoT Software Market Device Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the US IoT Software Market Device Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of US IoT Software Market:

US IoT Software Market by Type:

• Analytics

• Security

• Monitoring System

• Platform

US IoT Software Market by Application:

• Building & Home Automation

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Transportation

• Others

Key players operated in market include:

• SecureRF

• INSIDE Secure

• Gemalto NV

• Sophos

• Thales

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Infineon Technologies

• Intel Corporation

• Samsung

• Symantec Corporation

• ARM Holdings

• NXP Semiconductor

• Trend Micro, Inc.

• HP

