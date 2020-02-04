US Hair Removal Wax Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and End User

US Hair Removal Wax Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

US Hair Removal Wax Market

Increasing awareness regarding personal grooming and improving aesthetic appeal are the factors driving the growth of the global market. Furthermore, increase in buyer disposable income and improved spending on personal care products are contributing to the need for the global Hair Removal Wax market. Suitable hair removal products such as electronic devices and ready-to-use wax strips have been gaining a growing acceptance among customers who look for easy and quick options. This, in turn, will increase the growth of the global hair removal products market. Rising acceptance of hair removal products among men is also one of the key factors boosting the Hair Removal Wax Market. Recent trends show that a number of men are pampering in several grooming activities including hair removal. Additionally, increasing popularity of metrosexual culture has been boosting the companies to introduce products suitable for men. Hair removal wax market is segmented by type, distribution channel, application, and end user.Based on the type, hair removal wax market is classified into soft wax and hard wax. The soft wax segment is estimated to hold the XX% share of the market during the forecast period due to cost efficiency and better works on the body’s large parts.

On the basis of the distribution channel, hair removal wax market is divided by online and offline. The online segment is estimated to hold the XX% share of the market during the forecast period due to online retailing provides more discounts, rising usage of technology, and increased use of the internet.

In terms of end user, hair removal wax market is classified by women and men. Women segment is expected to hold the XX% share of the market during the forecast period due to increased innovation in hair removal wax products such as the introduction of natural ingredient-based wax.

The key players operating in the global hair removal wax market are Nads Corporation (U.S.), Jolen Inc. (U.S.), Kera-Ban Wax Products (U.S.), Edgewell Personal Care (U.S.), Procter and Gamble Co. (U.S.), American International Industries (U.S.), and Church and Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.).

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Hair Removal Wax Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Hair Removal Wax Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Hair Removal Wax Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hair Removal Wax Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report Hair Removal Wax Market

US Hair Removal Wax Market, by Type

• Soft Wax

• Hard Wax

US Hair Removal Wax Market, by Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

US Hair Removal Wax Market, by Application

• Commercial

• Individual

US Hair Removal Wax Market, by End User

• Women

• Men

Key Players, US Hair Removal Wax Market

• Nads Corporation (U.S.)

• Jolen Inc. (U.S.)

• Kera-Ban Wax Products (U.S.)

• Edgewell Personal Care (U.S.)

• Procter and Gamble Co. (U.S.)

• American International Industries (U.S.)

• Church and Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.)

