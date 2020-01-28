US Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market Key trends/opportunities/challenges with Forecast 2028

US Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market: Overview

Anesthesia is used to introduce an ample depth of unconsciousness during a medical procedure or surgery. Introduction of anesthesia leads to depression of cardiovascular functions and delays the awakening time. There are several ways to regulate or monitor the depth of anesthesia depending upon clinical regulations.

Monitoring is very important during anesthesia care. Anesthesia clinicians must constantly observe the physiological variables of the patient and anesthesia equipment during the injection of any or all types of anesthesia. The monitoring is vital as induction of anesthesia can quickly change the vital functions of the body. Equipment and patient monitoring are deployed to titrate the administration of anesthesia medicine, to determine physiological unrests, and allow timely intervention before the patient suffers any harm, and to find out and correct any possible malfunction of the equipment.

US Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market: Notable Developments

The US depth of anesthesia monitoring market has a moderately fragmented market due to the presence of a few key players. Some of the prominent names in the global market for depth of anesthesia include names such as Mennen Medical Ltd. (Israel), Shenzen Midnray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. (China), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Masimo Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), and Medtronic Public Limited Company (Ireland) among others.

Of these mentioned companies, the US depth of anesthesia monitoring market is primarily dominated by based GE Healthcare. The company caters to a large base of consumers in over 130 countries including regions of Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East.

Currently, GE Healthcare is the only company with a flagship Entropy technology that is designed to offer information on the condition of the central nervous system during the induction of general anesthesia.

The company also provides the E-BIS system that uses the BIS XP (BIS expanded performance) technology to determine the effects of sedatives and anesthesia on the patient’s brain with the help of Quatro (four electrodes) sensor.

The US depth of anesthesia monitoring market is divided into three subcategories based on the type of device. They are standalone devices, bundled devices, and modules. Of these, the US market is expected to be dominated by the modules segment. The reason behind the high growth rate of the segment is due to the ability of these modules to integrate into various DOA devices. This has fueled its adoption in the US healthcare sector. The manufacturers offer a variety of modules to determine the DOA parameters including patient state index (PSI), BIS, and entropy.

US Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing number of patients in clinics and hospitals coupled with the growing number of surgeries are playing an important role in driving the growth of the US depth of anesthesia monitoring market. In addition to this, if the medical organization signs a long-term contract, the overall cost of the depth of anesthesia monitoring system lowers down significantly. This is also expected to act as a driving factor for the growth of the market.

However, there are some factors that are slowing down the growth of the depth of anesthesia monitoring market in the US. One big restraining factor is the high cost of maintenance. Such a high cost can only be afforded by big and established medical organizations. It thus considerably affects the large scale adoption of the depth of anesthesia monitoring systems. Furthermore, the role GPOs – traditionally a dominant force in the mode of purchase – is now slowly diminishing. This is also projected to curtail market growth. However, increasing demand from the hospitals and investments and grants offered by the government to use these systems is projected to create better business opportunities for the growth of the market in the coming years.

