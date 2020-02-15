US Death Care Market– Opportunities in Key Application Sectors by 2026
US Death Care Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$ XX Mn in 2017 at a CAGR of XX%.
Death Care Market is segmented by operations, arrangements, and products & services.
Based on death operations, death care market is segmented into funeral homes and cemeteries. Funeral homes segment is held more than half of the market share in 2017 and also estimated to continue during the forecast period.
On the basis of arrangements, death care market is classified into at-need and pre-need. The pre-need agreement is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to a pre-need agreement itâ€™s beneficial for reducing the financial burden of loved one’s death and rising accident & sudden death.
Accordingly product & services, death care market is divided by caskets & vaults, facility rentals, embalming & cosmetic preparation, urns, and others. Caskets & vaults segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during forecast period increasing the need for cremation caskets, rental caskets, and green burial caskets.
Major driving factors of the market are pet loss and aftermarket rising suddenly death, rising uncertainty of life, increasing requirements, funeral homeâ€™s simplicity, increasing innovation for the body disposition, and rising risks of illness and stress diseases.
Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in death care market are StoneMor, Carriage Services, NorthStar Memorial Group, McMahon, Lyon & Hartnett Funeral Home, Musgrove Mortuaries and Cemeteries, Natural Legacy USA, Newton Cemetery, The Northern Craft Advantage, Nosek-McCreery Funeral, Cremation & Green services, Park Lawn Cemetery, Rock of Ages, Sauder Funeral Products, Sich, Sunset Memorial Park, and Hillenbrand control.
