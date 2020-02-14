Urinary Self-Catheters Market to Boom in Near Future by 2026 Industry Key Players

The global urinary self-catheters market was valued at $1,722 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2,387 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

A urinary catheter is a hollow, partially flexible tube, which is used to drain the urine when an individual is unable to do it naturally. These catheters consist of a drainage bag that assists to collect a urine. They are composed of silicone, PVC, or vinyl or red rubber latex.

The urinary self-catheter market is expected to exhibit significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), urinary incontinence, and spinal cord injuries; rise in number of surgeries, and increase in geriatric population. Upsurge in demand for hydrophilic intermittent catheters and favorable reimbursement policies for usage of urinary catheters further supplement the market growth.

Innovations in catheters, novel product launches, and rise in demand for intermittent catheters in emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion. However, the availability of substitutes of catheters and lack of awareness toward utilization of self-catheters hamper the market growth.

The global urinary self-catheters market is segmented based on product, type, application, and region. Depending on product, the market is bifurcated into intermittent catheters and external catheters. Intermittent catheters are further classified into uncoated intermittent catheters and coated intermittent catheters. Coated intermittent catheters are subsegmented into antimicrobial, hydrophilic, and others. According to type, the market is categorized into male type catheter and female type catheter. By application, it is divided into benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), urinary incontinence, spinal cord injuries, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

• Intermittent Catheter

o Uncoated Intermittent Catheters

o Coated Intermittent Catheters

§ Antimicrobial Intermittent catheters

§ Hydrophilic Intermittent catheters

§ Others

• External Catheter

Type

• Male Type Catheter

• Female Type Catheter

Application

• Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH)

• Urinary Incontinence

• Spinal Cord Injuries

• Others

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Asid Bonz GmbH

• B Braun Melsungen AG

• Becton Dickson and Company (C.R. Bard)

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Coloplast A/S

• ConvaTec

• Hollister, Inc.

• Medical Technologies of Georgia, Inc.

• Medtronic plc.

• Teleflex Incorporated

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

• Cure Medical

• Pennine Healthcare