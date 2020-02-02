Urinary Catheters Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast A/S, Convatec Group PLC, C.R. Bard

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Urinary Catheters Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Urinary Catheters market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Urinary Catheters market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Urinary Catheters players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Urinary Catheters industry situations. According to the research, the Urinary Catheters market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Urinary Catheters market.

Global Urinary Catheters Market was valued at USD 1.15 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.37 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.39% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Urinary Catheters Market include:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast A/S

Convatec Group PLC

C.R. Bard

Medtronic PLC

Teleflex Incorporated

Wellspect Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Dentsply IH )

Bactiguard

Cook Medical

Hollister Incorporated

Pacific Hospital Supply Co.