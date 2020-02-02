Urinalysis Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary of Siemens AG), Roche Diagnostics (A Division of F. Hoffmann-LA Roche ), Beckman Coulter, (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Sysmex Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Urinalysis Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Urinalysis market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Urinalysis market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Urinalysis players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Urinalysis industry situations. According to the research, the Urinalysis market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Urinalysis market.

Global Urinalysis Market was valued at USD 1.23 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.37 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.54% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Urinalysis Market include:

Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary of Siemens AG)

Roche Diagnostics (A Division of F. Hoffmann-LA Roche )

Beckman Coulter

(Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

Sysmex Corporation

Arkray

Acon Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

77 Elektronika Kft.

Mindray Medical International Limited