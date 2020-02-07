Ureteral Catheters Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2015 to 2021

Ureter is a long duct, which carries urine from the kidney to the urinary bladder. There are two ureters in human beings; one connected with each kidney. The ureter length is approximately 12 inches long. Kidney stones, tumours, infections, and blood clots are some complications which block ureter, thereby obstructing the flow of urine to the bladder. In such circumstances, ureter catheter is used to restore the flow of urine to the bladder. It is used to inject the contrast dye into the area make the walls of kidney and ureter visible.This is commonly performed to detect the blockage point through computerized tomography. Contrast material for other procedures, such as a renal flow scan or an Intravenous Pyelogram (IVP), may also be injected through a ureteral catheter.

The catheter is normally removed during or shortly after the procedure. Varieties of catheters are being designed to reduce the risk of infections, including antiseptic impregnated catheters and anti-biotic impregnated catheters. Ureteral catheters are used for various functions, such as for infusion of contrast media, ureteral dilation, removing kidney stones, and drainage maintenance. These catheters are available in various sizes and tip configurations and packaged ureteral catheters are used for a single use purpose. Some of the complications associated with ureteral catheter include blood in the urine, injury to the urethra, kidney damage, allergic reaction, and urinary tract infections. Urinary tract infections are generally caused due to indwelling urinary catheters. Some of the common symptoms of urinary tract infections are fever, headache, burning of urethra and genital area, and lower back pain.

Currently, North America dominates the global ureteral catheter market, followed by Europe. This is due to the rising prevalence of urinary tract infections and increasing awareness about infectious diseases in these regions. Asia is expected to be the fastest growing market in the next five years. This is due to the developing health care infrastructure and increasing government initiatives for providing better health care facilities in this region. Moreover, the presence of a large patient population base is also driving the growth of the market in this region.

Rising aging population, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and increasing demand for better diagnostics and treatment options for ureteral catheter associated diseases are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global ureteral catheter market. In addition, increasing government initiatives for improving health care infrastructure are fueling the growth of the global ureteral catheters market. However, less awareness among people about the urinary infections and lack of health insurance in developing countries are also restraining the growth of the market.

Emergence of better diagnostictest equipment for detection of urine infections could open up new opportunities for new players in the global ureteral catheter market. Increasing focus on emerging markets, such as India and China, could also open up new opportunities for new entrants in the market. Moreover, maintaining the safety and quality of diagnosis equipment may pose a challenge for the growth of the global ureteral catheter market.