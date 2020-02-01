Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market by Sales Analysis 2019-2028

In 2029, the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Competitive Dynamics

The global upstream petrotechnical training services market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC), The European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers (EAGE), The Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), American Petroleum Institute (API), Total S.A., Royal Dutch Shell, Baker Hughes (GE Company), Halliburton, Intertek Group plc., RPS Group PLC, PetroKnowledge, Novomet Group, Aucerna, International Human Resources Development Corporation (IHRDC), and Asia Edge Pte Ltd. (PetroEdge).

The upstream petrotechnical training services market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market

By Training Mode

Training Courses Face-to-face In-house Online

E-Learning

Simulator (Immersive Training)

By Training Type

Operational Training Information Management Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE)

Domain Training Geology & Geophysics Petrophysics Surface Facilities Design and Engineering Geomechanics Field Operations and Management Reservoir Engineering Drilling Engineering Production Engineering Economics & Finance



By Upstream Sector

Exploration

Development

Production

By End-user

National Oil Companies

Independent Oil Companies

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global upstream petrotechnical training services market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America



Research Methodology of Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market Report

The global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.