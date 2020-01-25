UPS Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends

The UPS market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the UPS market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The UPS market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

The global UPS market is currently driven by growing frequency of power fluctuations and growth in number of data centers and cloud storage utilization. Demand for power backup solutions in small and large scale industries is increasing considerably to protect sensitive equipment from the adverse effects of grid power fluctuations. Need for UPS systems in hospitals and factories are also growing, where power failures lead to critical situations. Advancements in UPS systems such as lithium-ion technology, transformer-less UPS, and modular UPS are likely to have strong influence on market growth over the forecast period.

List of key players profiled in the UPS market research report:

Eaton Corporation Plc, Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric Co., Legrand SA, Uninterruptible Power Supplies Ltd, Vertiv Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd, Luminous Power Technologies, Delta Power Solutions

By Type

Online, Offline, Line Interactive

By KVA Range

Less than 5 kVA, 1-20 kVA, 1-60 kVA, 1-200 kVA, Above 200 kVA

By Application

Data Centre & Facility UPS, Industrial UPS, Marine UPS, Network, Server & Storage UPS, PC, Workstation & home UPS, Others ,

The global UPS market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the UPS market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of UPS. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from UPS Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global UPS market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The UPS market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the UPS industry.

