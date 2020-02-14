Updated Report: Which Region Held the Maximum Share of the Targeting Pods Market?

The Global Targeting Pods Market is estimated to reach USD 5.2 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%, observes forencis research (FSR).

Targeting pods is a tool especially designed for the military application to identify the target. The targeting pods contain a dual-mode laser, laser marker, and laser spot tracking system, video data link and a digital data recorder. In addition to this, it provides an advanced feature such as GPS that allows users to receive actual target areas for storing and sharing information with other users. The targeting pods operates through wired and wireless connection to offer better communication with clear image of the target spot.

Targeting Pods Market: Drivers

Market Drivers:

Demand for Shortwave Infrared Laser

The demand for the shortwave infrared laser in increasing owing to its advantages. The shortwave infrared laser. helps to improve the targeting capabilities in low and haze light. It is used in the military application owing to its use to improve communication, reduce damages, and shooter timelines. Moreover, this technology helps to meet the critical goals with advanced solid-state shortwave infrared (SWIR) cameras.

Hence, the demand for shortwave infrared laser expected to surge the targeting pods market during the forecast period.



Demand for Advanced Targeting System

The demand for advanced targeting systems helps autonomous tracking and GPS coordinate which is anticipated to boost the market. Also, it is used for enhancing the efficiency of the sensors, processors, and automated non-traditional intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (NTISR) modes. Owing to this, the demand for advanced targeting systems is growth, which is projected to grow the targeting pods market during the forecast period.

Targeting Pods Market: Key Segments

Based on Type: Laser Spot Tracker Pods, Laser Designator Pods, FLIR and Laser Designator Pods and FLIR Pods.

Based on Component: CCD (Charge Coupled Device) Camera, Video Data Link, Environmental Control Unit (ECU), Processor and Digital Data Recorder.

Based on Platform: Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Combat Aircraft and Attack Helicopters.

Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis

List of the leading companies operating in the Targeting Pods Market include:

Thales Group (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

ASELSAN A.Ş.

Raytheon Company

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Ultra Electronics

Moog Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd

Other Key Companies

Targeting Pods Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Targeting Pods Market, By Type

Laser Spot Tracker Pods

Laser Designator Pods

FLIR and Laser Designator Pods

FLIR Pods

Targeting Pods Market, By Component

CCD (Charge Coupled Device) Camera

Video Data Link

Environmental Control Unit (ECU)

Processor

Digital Data Recorder



Targeting Pods Market, By Platform

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Combat Aircraft

Attack Helicopters



Targeting Pods Market by Region

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

(US, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)



Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving types of the global market?

What are the evolving applications of global market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the global market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?



