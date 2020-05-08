Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market expected to grow US$ 51.85 billion by 2025 from US$ 11.45 billion in 2016

UAV market is expected to grow US$ 51.85 billion by 2025 from US$ 11.45 billion in 2016. In 2017, the UAV industry marked a significant growth in UAV sales as well as software licenses. This has created aggressive competition in the market, company layoffs, low entry barriers, and reorganizations and consolidations. The commercial application of UAV has increased considerably, which resulted in companies providing better services and enhanced products to the users.

Get Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000795/

This report provides detail analysis of the subject and discusses the drivers, limitations, and opportunities available in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market. This service is designed to help your decision support system. The analysis also covers the full spectrum of research topics to help clients achieve their business goals.

Top Dominating Key Players:

DJI

Parrot SA

3D Robotics, Inc.

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Airware

AeroVironment, Inc.

DroneDeploy

Northrop Grumman Corporation

PrecisionHawk Inc.

senseFly SA

The report addresses the following queries related to the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years?

How can the emerging players in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market establish?

The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?

What is the projected value of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market in 2019?

How can the emerging players in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market set their position in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market?

UAV market by application is segmented into Military & Defense, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Personal, Agriculture, Industrial, Law Enforcement, and Construction among others. The increasing adoption of UAVs among different industries such as mining, oil & gas, telecommunications and retail among others is anticipated to influence the market growth. Further, the rising trend of drone delivery service is expected to bolster the market during the forecast period. For instance, countries in Africa such as Rwanda, Malawi, Tanzania, and Cameroon are progressively implementing drone delivery services. Recently, operational drone delivery service in Iceland has been launched. However, drone delivery service in US is still on its testing stage and is anticipated to launch soon with the changes in government regulations.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000795/

In conclusion, this report provides readers with detailed information on the market prospects, competition scenarios, industrial environment, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) growth limiters, barriers to entry. It helps to get a comprehensive understanding, recent industry investments and opportunities, challenges and other growth drivers.

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]