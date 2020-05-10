Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market 2020- Industry Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Growth, Regional Segmentation and 2026 Forecast

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.73 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 60.54 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.33% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

UAV or Unmanned aerial vehicle which is also known as drone is the aircraft which operates without a human pilot on-board and are remotely piloted. There are sensors and GPS in them. They are used in by the military for anti- aircraft target practice, intelligence gathering and weapon platforms. They are also used by the firefighters and police.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, 3D Robotics Inc., Aerovironment, Inc., BAE Systems., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Parrot Drones SAS, Saab AB, Textron Inc., Thales Group, Boeing.

Global unmanned aerial vehicle market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of unmanned aerial vehicle market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of unmanned aerial vehicles for photography, hobbyist, agriculture and surveillance applications is driving the growth of market.

Rise in their demand across the developing nations.

Market Restraints:

The cost of the UAV is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market

By Type: Fixed- Wing UAVs, Multirotor UAVs, Single Rotor UAVs, Hybrid VTOL UAVs

By Applications: Military, Civil & Commercial, Homeland Security, Consumer

By Class: Small UAVs, Tactical UAVs, Strategic UAVs, Special Purpose UAVs

By System: UAV Platforms, UAV Payloads, UAV Data Links, UAV Ground Control Stations , UAV Launch and Recovery Systems

By Mode of Operation: Remotely Operated UAVs, Semi-Autonomous UAVs, Fully-Autonomous UAVs

By Range: Visual Line of Sight (VLOS): Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS); Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)

By Point of Sale: OEM, Aftermarket

By MTOW: <25 Kilograms, 25-150 Kilograms, >150 Kilograms

