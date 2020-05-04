United States Thermal Power Market Analysis Report-by Company with Latest Trend, Industry Growth and Product Development by 2025

ReportsnReports added a new report on The United States Thermal Power Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the United States Thermal Power Market is obtained through various sources and this obtained bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the United States Thermal Power Market.

Download FREE PDF sample of this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2589442

Top Company Profiles in United States Thermal Power Market Report-

7.1 Company Snapshot: Virginia Electric and Power Company

7.2 Company Snapshot: Tennessee Valley Authority

7.3 Company Snapshot: Sunbury Generation LP

7.4 Company Snapshot: Santee Cooper

7.5 Company Snapshot: Panda Power Funds LP;

7.6 Company Snapshot: Indiana Michigan Power Company

7.7 Company Snapshot: Georgia Power Company

7.8 Company Snapshot: DTE Electric Company

The report analyzes the power market scenario in the US(includes thermal, nuclear, large hydro, pumped storage and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details thermal power market outlook in the country and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the US thermal power market. A detailed coverage of energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to thermal is provided in the report. The research also provides details of active thermal power plants in the country, upcoming thermal installation details and company

Scope of this Report:

The report analyses the US power market and the US thermal power market. The scope of the research includes-

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– Historical period is during 2010-2018 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2019-2030.

– Power market scenario in the US and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

– Detailed overview of the US thermal power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity by fuel type, net capacity addition by fuel type, owners share, and information on major active and upcoming projects.

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting thermal power development.

– Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2589442

Reasons to buy this Report:

– The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the US thermal power market.

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for thermal power market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

– Identify key partners and business development avenues.

– Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

Table of Contents in this Report:

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 1.7% in 2018

2.2 Thermal energy will continue to remain the dominant energy source in US

2.3 Renewable energy is expected to double its share in the countrys power mix by 2030

2.4 Gas resource to be sole responsible for annual addition of thermal power during the period 2019-2030 in the US.

3 Introduction

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

3.3 Report Guidance

4 Power Market, United States, 2010-2030

4.1 Power Market, United States, Overview

4.2 Power Market, United States, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.3 Power Market, United States, Power Generation, 2010-2030

5 Thermal Power Market, United States

5.1 Thermal Power Market, United States, Overview

5.2 Thermal Power Market, United States, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

5.3 Thermal Power Market, United States, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030

5.4 Thermal Power Market, US, Market Size, 2010-2025

5.5 Thermal Power Market, United States, Project Based Analysis, 2018

5.6 Thermal Power Market, United States, Deal Analysis, 2018

6 Regulatory Scenario, United States

6.1 Overview

6.2 Federal Initiatives

6.3 Federal Initiatives for Solar Power

6.4 Federal Initiatives for Wind Power

6.5 Federal Initiatives for Biopower and Biofuels

6.6 Common State-Level Incentives

6.7 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Florida

6.8 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, California

6.9 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, North Carolina

6.10 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Texas

6.11 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, New York

6.12 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Virginia

6.13 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Michigan

6.14 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Arizona

6.15 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Pennsylvania

6.16 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Illinois

6.17 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Georgia

7 Thermal Power Market, United States, Company Profiles

7.1 Company Snapshot: Virginia Electric and Power Company

7.2 Company Snapshot: Tennessee Valley Authority

7.3 Company Snapshot: Sunbury Generation LP

7.4 Company Snapshot: Santee Cooper

7.5 Company Snapshot: Panda Power Funds LP;

7.6 Company Snapshot: Indiana Michigan Power Company

7.7 Company Snapshot: Georgia Power Company

7.8 Company Snapshot: DTE Electric Company

7.9 Company Snapshot: Appalachian Power

7.10 Company Snapshot: American Electric Power Company, Inc.

8 Appendix

8.1 Abbreviations

8.2 Market Definitions

8.3 Methodology

8.4 Coverage

and more..

Get Free Sample Report of Following Countries Thermal Power Market Analysis Report-

India Thermal Power Analysis: Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2019

South Africa Thermal Power Analysis: Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2019

China Thermal Power Analysis: Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2019

Angola Thermal Power Analysis: Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2019

Indonesia Thermal Power Analysis: Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2019

Australia Thermal Power Analysis: Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2019

Canada Thermal Power Analysis: Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2019

Mexico Thermal Power Analysis: Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2019