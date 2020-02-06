United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market– Recent developments in the competitive landscape forecast 2018 – 2023

The report titled “United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Analysis (Actual and Potential), By Pregnancy Risk Level (High & Average Risk), Major Deals, Reimbursement, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2018 – 2023” examines the market dynamics, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation and future outlook for NIPT test in United States. The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2017 and forecasts until 2023.

Long–term Growth Projection:

• United States is anticipated to be the most attractive market in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) industry

• United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) is expected to register a faster value growth during 2018 – 2023

• The Potential United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Market is set to cross USD 2.5 Billion by 2023

• MaterniT21 PLUS, Harmony, Verifi, Panorama are the popular test in the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Market

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, NIPT test volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2023. The report also includes assessment of comparative test analysis by companies.It also covers reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape in the United States NIPT test market. Additionally, the report includes insights into the NIPT implementation in the high-income countries. Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnership, merger & acquisition, venture capital investment distribution and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States NIPT Test Market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United States NIPT Test Market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, NIPT

test portfolio, NIPT test analysis with volume and market revenue and latest development and trends of the NIPT Test Market.

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

Illumina, Natera, Quest Diagnostics, Sequenom Laboratories (LabCorp), Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)

Major and Promising NIPT test covered in the report are as follows:

MaterniT21 PLUS, VisibiliT, MaterniT21 GENOME,Harmony, Verifi, Panorama,Vistara andQNatal Advanced

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• Actual NIPT Test Volume& Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• Average Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• High Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• Potential NIPT Test Volume& Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• Average Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• High Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• NIPT Test Market – Reimbursement & Regulation System

• NIPT Test Implementation in High–Income Countries

• Comparative Test Analysis – By Companies

• Major Deals in Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

• Key Companies Analysis

• Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States NIPT Test Market

