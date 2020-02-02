Unidirectional Tapes Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- BASF, Celanese Corporation, SGL Group, Sabic, Royal Tencate

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Unidirectional Tapes Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Unidirectional Tapes market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Unidirectional Tapes market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Unidirectional Tapes players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Unidirectional Tapes industry situations. According to the research, the Unidirectional Tapes market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Unidirectional Tapes market.

Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market was valued at USD 157.06 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 426.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.24% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Unidirectional Tapes Market include:

BASF

Celanese Corporation

SGL Group

Sabic

Royal Tencate

Hexcel Corporation

Evonik Industries

Solvay

Teijin Limited