Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Statistics by Size, Demand, Share, Renowned Players, Key Regions, Segments, Top Trends and Forecast to 2027

Underwater Acoustic Communication Market by 2027 Key Opportunities and Future Demand

The Underwater Acoustic Communication Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors including increasing developments in the manufacturing industry. Further, increasing deployments in the automotive industry is supplementing the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is impeding the growth of the Underwater Acoustic Communication market.

Underwater acoustic communication is a technique of spreading sound in water. It comprises of propagation models, channels, and statistical characterization. Underwater acoustic communication is an interaction of the mechanical waves that create sound with the water and water boundaries. The frequency of underwater acoustics communication is between 10 Hz and 1 MHz. Underwater acoustic communication has various factors, which include small available bandwidth, time variations of the channel, multi-path propagation, and strong signal attenuation. In the marine industry, the underwater acoustic communication market plays an important role, such as underwater exploration, environmental monitoring, and scientific data collection.

Some of the Prominent Players Operating in Underwater Acoustic Communication Market are: AQUATEC GROUP LTD., BALTROBOTICS, EVOLOGICS GMBH, KONGSBERG GRUPPEN, NORTEK, SONARDYNE INTERNATIONAL, TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES, THALES GROUP, ULTRA ELECTRONICS, UNDERWATER WIRELESS MODEM AND COMMUNICATION DEVICES

Increasing homeland security by the end-user, the growing importance of reliable and secure communication in defense, growing acceptance of underwater acoustic modems in naval defense are some of the major factors driving the growth of the underwater acoustic communication market. However, the delayed delivery rates due to the relatively slow speed of sound in water and limited speed of data transmission restrain the growth of underwater acoustics communication market. However, technology improvement relating to underwater communication is anticipated to overcome this restraint shortly.

The global underwater acoustic communication market is segmented on the basis of interface platform, communication range, application, end-user. On the basis of interface platform, the market is segmented as sensor interface, acoustic modem, others. On the basis of communication range, the market is segmented as shallow water range, medium water range, long water range, full ocean range. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as environmental monitoring, pollution monitoring, climate monitoring, hydrography, others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as oil and gas, military and defense, homeland security, aquaculture, marine.

