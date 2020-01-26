Unclear Plan for DoD to Acquire Wideband communication satellite

According to the reports from Washington, Pentagon has not planned on how it will overcome the needs of the wideband satellite that will be used by the military during its operations for communication, although it has used many years studying the challenges it contains.

In a study done in June 2018 with a speck, “Wideband Satellite Communications Service Analysis of Alternatives,” commonly known as Wideband AoA, developed ways on how to process, but DoD has not made any progress to ensure the recommendations attained. This report was according to the watchdog agency report released on 19th December 2019.

The congress made this Wideband Study in the year 2016 during the National Defense Authorization Act. The Act authorizes DoD to come up with the ways it will change the current Wideband Global Satcom (WGS) satellite that is estimated to stop functioning at the beginning of the 2030s. In 2017, NDAA gave GAO the mandate to review DoD’s findings.

GAO reported that the AoA came with the analysis that showed that the inclusion of purpose-built satellite and commercial systems into one hybrid architecture would reduce the amount used and make more proficiency

