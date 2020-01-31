Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (2020-2026): Market By Applications, By Regions, By Key Countries, and Competitive Landscape

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market Analysis and Precise Outlook 2020-2025 ,This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation investments from 2020 till 2025.

Competitive Landscape :

The majority of the Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation instruments are being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and a better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing the emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness. This has also helped the market grow.

Market Overview

Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) is a disinfection method that, in medical practice, is used in cleaning hospital rooms, operation theaters, and research facilities and laboratories.

Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) are very prevalent globally, including developed countries. In the survey, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2014, conducted in 183 US hospitals with nearly 4% of the patients had HAI. Even European hospitals suffer this from HAI. This has led to an increase in demand for technologies that can eliminate the germs and pathogens effectively. As a result, UVGI technologies have undergone technological advancements in recent years. These factors have hence helped the UVGI market growth.

However, the cost of installation and maintenance of UVGI disinfectants is high. Hence, hospitals with limited resources and budgets have not been able to benefit from this technology. This has also hindered the growth of this market.

