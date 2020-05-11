Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by product, process, and type of probe, end user and region.

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market is expected to reach 819.1 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 21.5 % during the forecast period



The ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented by product, process, and type of probe, end-user, and region. The product market is further sub-segmented into instrument, consumable, and services. The type of probe market has been segmented by linear transducers, convex transducers, phased array transducer, endocavitary transducers, transesophageal echocardiography transducers, and other transducers.

Major Market Drivers:

• Increasing adoption of high-level disinfection systems for critical and semi-critical ultrasound probes

• technological advancements in ultrasound probes

• Technological advancements in deep brain stimulators

• The increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections due to the improper reprocessing of ultrasound probes

Restraints:

• The complexity and the high cost of ultrasound probe disinfection devices

• less focus on ultrasound disinfection devices companies

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2016, CIVCO acquired PCI Medical, a front-runner in high-level disinfection products for ultrasound probes. This acquisition helped the company to expand and strengthen. Its portfolio of automated processors for ultrasound probe disinfection.

In August 2017, Nanosonics entered into a distribution agreement with GE Healthcare (US) to distribute Trophon EPR in North America. Trophon EPR was the first major innovation in high-level disinfection (HLD) for ultrasound probes in more than 20 years, offering a unique automated solution for reducing cross-contamination between patients

The North American region is playing the principal role in the ultrasound probe disinfection market. Though, Asia-Pacific will be the second major market in the proximate future followed by LAMEA region. The presence of innovative medical advanced technology and a large number of dedicated healthcare providers in these emerging country.

The scope of the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Report

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market, by Product

• Instruments

o Automated Reprocessors

o UV-C Disinfectors

o Manual Reprocessors/Soaking Stations

o Ultrasound Probe Storage Cabinets

• Consumables

o Disinfectants, by Formulation

 Disinfectant Wipes

 Disinfectant Liquids

 Disinfectant Sprays

o Disinfectants, by Type

 High-level Disinfectants

 Intermediate/Low-level Disinfectants

o Detergents

 Enzymatic Detergents

 Non-enzymatic Detergents

• Services

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market, by Process

• High-level Disinfection

• Intermediate/Low-level Disinfection

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market, by Type of Probe

• Linear Transducers

• Convex Transducers

• Phased Array Transducers

• Endocavitary Transducers

• Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Transducers

• Other Transducers (Pencil Transducers, Concave Transducers, and Sector Transducers)

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market, by End User

• Hospitals & Diagnostic Imaging Centers

• Maternity Centers

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Others End Users (Physiotherapists, Independent Associations, Government Organizations, and Sports Academies)

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

Key Players in Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market

• Nanosonics

• CIVCO Medical Solutions

• Tristel

• Ecolab

• Germitec

• Parker Laboratories

• Schülke & Mayr

• CS Medical

• Virox Technologies

• STERIS

• Advanced Sterilization Products

• Metrex Research

