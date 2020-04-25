Ultrasound Market Revenue Sizing Outlook Appears Bright

Ultrasound is a medical imaging modality which uses sound waves with frequencies higher than the upper audible limit to visualise the internal organ of the body. The ultrasound machine is used to visualise liver, kidney, blood vessels and other organs. It is a form of diagnostic imaging techniques which also examines pregnant women. The emergence of 4D ultrasound imaging has revolutionized the imaging industry and has efficiency in imaging while performing complex surgeries.

Philips (Netherlands), Mindray Medical (China), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Hologic (United States), Analogic Corporation (United States), General Electric Company (United States), Carestream (United States), Mobisante (United States), Chison Medical Imaging (China), Canon Medical Systems (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Esaote S.p.A. (Italy) and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).

Key highlights of the report:

Market Drivers

Release of New Premium Ultrasound Platforms for General Imaging Applications

Market Trend

Ultrasound of Cancer with Increasing Incidences of Cancers Cases Is In High Trend

Restraints

Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

Opportunities

Expanding Applications of Therapeutic Ultrasound

Cost Optimization in Manufacturing of Devices

Challenges

Growing End-User Preference for Refurbished Equipment

Dearth of Skilled and Well-Trained Sonographers

To comprehend Global Ultrasound market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global Ultrasound market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

