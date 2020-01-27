UAE Ice Cream Market is booming worldwide with Desert Chill Ice Cream LLC., Dunkin Brands, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Maras Turka, Mini Melts Inc., Nestle S.A

The UAE ice cream market is accounted to US$ 118.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 191.3 Mn by 2027.Long summers and hot climate conditions have bolstered the growth of the UAE ice cream market. Ice-cream remains to be the favorite frozen dessert in the UAE as it has an arid subtropical climate with long hot summers and briefly warm winters, and is consumed throughout the year. It is a lucrative market for ice creams as the consumption is expected to grow amid the entry of a number of multinational ice-cream manufacturers, such as Mars GCC and Unilever Middle East. A large number of ice-cream manufacturers have been instrumental in introducing new ice-cream variants. Moreover, the growth of the tourism sector and restaurant businesses is also expected to support the growth of the ice-cream market in the country. The large presence of expatriates, tourists, and locals that are fond of eating ice-cream during the hot weather have been generating significant demand for ice-cream.

Some of the players present in UAE ice cream market are Desert Chill Ice Cream LLC., Dunkin Brands, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Maras Turka, Mini Melts Inc., Nestle S.A., IFFCO, Mars, Incorporated, Graviss Group (Pure Ice Cram Co. LLC), and Unilever among others.

The UAE ice cream market by type is bifurcated in impulse ice cream, take-home ice cream, and artisanal ice cream. The impulse ice cream segment dominated the UAE ice cream market. Impulse ice cream is a single-serve ice cream purchased for immediate consumption. They can be readily consumed without the need for portioning or preparation. Impulse Ice Cream includes ice cream products such as ice cream cones, ice cream sandwiches, chocolate-coated ice creams, and single-serve ice cream tubs. Impulse ice cream products such as ice cream cones, and ice cream sandwiches are sold in individual packages while the traditional ice cream ball in the wafer is sold without package.

The UAE ice cream market is bifurcated on the basis of distribution channels into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialist stores, and others. Specialist stores are dominating the UAE ice cream market. Specialist stores are usually independent stores with no other branches. They maintain considerable expertise in the type of product that specializes in selling. They sell their products at premium prices while providing higher service quality and expert guidance to shoppers.

A key trend that is estimated to affect the UAE ice cream market in the coming year is the rising consumer preference toward organic ice-cream products. Consumers around the world are more conscious about the nutritional value and ingredients used in the food they consume. Traditional ice-cream is loaded with sugar and has very low nutritional value. Ice-cream manufacturers are making use of organic ingredients to manufacture ice cream with low sugar and unhealthy fat content. Prominent organic ice-cream manufacturers are focusing on developing new flavors to re-engage consumers, with an aim to spur their business growth.

The overall UAE ice cream market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the UAE ice cream market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the UAE ice cream market

