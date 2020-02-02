U.S. Online Grocery Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Amazon.Com, FreshDirect LLC., Instacart, Jet.com, Peapod

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, U.S. Online Grocery Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The U.S. Online Grocery market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the U.S. Online Grocery market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top U.S. Online Grocery players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts U.S. Online Grocery industry situations. According to the research, the U.S. Online Grocery market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the U.S. Online Grocery market.

U.S. Online Grocery Market was valued at USD 19.52 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 27.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.36% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global U.S. Online Grocery Market include:

Amazon.Com

FreshDirect LLC.

Instacart

Jet.com

Peapod

Safeway Grocery Delivery

Shipt

The Kroger Co.

Vitacost.com