U.S. Market Applications Analysis 2019-2026

segmented as follows:

By Category

By Size

By Price Range

By Age group

By Distribution Channel

On the basis of category, the market is segmented as follows:

Regular brief

Boxer brief

Boxer shorts

Trunks

Thongs

Of these various segments, the boxer brief segment accounted for the highest value share in the U.S. men’s underwear market in value and volume terms in 2014. The market is mainly driven by factors such as rising awareness regarding personal hygiene and changing lifestyle. Major trends observed in the U.S. men’s underwear market include rising growth of functional underwear with features such as odor control, moisture management, fashionable waistband, and better support.

The report also comprises a section that analyzes the market on the basis of size and evaluates the market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period.

On the basis of size, the market is segmented as follows:

XS

S

M

L

XL

XXL

XXXL

On the basis of price range, the U.S. men’s underwear market is segmented as follows:

Premium

Mid

Low

Of these, the premium range segment revenue contribution is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report also analyzes the market by age group and evaluates market size in terms of volume and value for the forecast period (2015–2021).

Age group covered in the report are as follows:

Age-group 15–25

Age-group 26–35

Age-group 36–45

Age-group 46–55

Age-group 56–65

Age-group 65+

Of the aforementioned segments, age-group 65+ is expected to dominate the market, accounting for 15.9% volume share of the overall market by the end of 2015 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

The report is also segmented by distribution channel in terms of value and volume for the forecast period (2015–2021).

Mass Merchant

Mono-brand Outlet

Pharmacy Store

Online Store

Others

This report profiles key market players, including Hanesbrands Inc., Philips-Van Heusen Corporation, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Jockey International Inc., and Gildan Activewear Inc.

The women’s lingerie market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

By Size

By Price Range

By Age group

By Distribution Channel

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as follows:

Brassiere

Panty

Others (Shapewear, Daywear, and Sleepwear)

Of these, the brassiere segment accounted for the highest value share of the U.S. women’s lingerie market in value and volume terms in 2014. The market is mainly driven by the proliferation of modern retail formats such as supermarkets, discount stores, and pharmacy stores, rising personal income of U.S. households, rising fashion consciousness, and change in lifestyle in the country. Major trends observed in the U.S. women’s lingerie market include rising number of mergers and acquisitions and increasing trend of purchasing lingerie from mono-brand stores.

The report also comprises a section that analyzes the market on the basis of size and evaluates the market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period.

On the basis of size, the market is segmented as follows:

Large

Medium

Small

Plus

Plus size segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of price range, the U.S. women’s lingerie market is segmented as follows:

Premium

Mid

Low

Of these, the premium range segment is expected to contribute 33.1% in value terms in U.S. women’s lingerie market by 2021.

The report also analyzes the market by age group and evaluates market size in terms of volume and value for the forecast period (2015–2021).

Age group covered in the report are as follows:

Age-group 15–25

Age-group 26–35

Age-group 36–45

Age-group 46–55

Age-group 56–65

Age-group 65+

Of the above segments, age-group 26–35 is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% over the period 2015–2021.

The report is also segmented by distribution channel in value and volume terms for the forecast period (2015–2021).

Mass Merchant

Mono-brand Outlet

Pharmacy Store

Online Store

Others

The report contains a section with profiles of key players in the market, including Victoria’s Secret (L Brands), Calvin Klein, Fruit of the Loom (Berkshire Hathaway), Hanky Panky, Cass and Company, and Commando LLC.

Research Methodology of U.S. Market Report

The global U.S. market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the U.S. market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the U.S. market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.