U.S. Interventional Radiology Market to Boost the Market Growth in The Coming Years

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “U.S. Interventional Radiology Market by Product (MRI System, Ultrasound Imaging System, CT Scanner, Angiography System, Fluoroscopy System, and Biopsy System), Procedure (Angiography, Balloon Angioplasty, Embolization, Biopsy, Vertebroplasty–Kyphoplasty, and RF Ablation), Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Urology & Nephrology, and Gastroenterology), and End User (Hospitals, Catheterization Labs, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”.

The U.S. market size of Interventional Radiology market is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

The key players operating in the U.S. interventional-radiology market include GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Carestream Health, Esaote SpA, Hologic, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation and Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., and Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc. Other players profiled in the report are Embolx, Inc., Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Stryker, and Cook.

U.S. Interventional Radiology Market Key Segments:

By Product

MRI System

Ultrasound Imaging System

CT Scanner

Angiography System

Fluoroscopy System

Biopsy System

By Procedure

Angiography

Balloon Angioplasty

Embolization

Biopsy

Vertebroplasty-Kyphoplasty

RF Ablation

By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Urology & Nephrology

Gastroenterology

By End User