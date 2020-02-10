U.S. Baby Food Market 2020 Growing at a CAGR of 3.7%, Development Status and Forecast 2025

The latest research report on ‘U.S. Baby Food Market’ by Big Market Research, presents a detailed analysis concerning market share, market valuations, revenue estimation, SWOT analysis, and regional spectrum of the business. The report further highlights key challenges and growth prospects of the market, while examining the business outlook comprising expansion strategies implemented by market leaders.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key players in the U.S. baby food market include Abbott laboratories, Beech Nut, Danone, Diana Group, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Little Spoon Inc., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Nestlé S.A., and Plum, PBC.

The U.S. Baby Food Market size was valued at $12.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $17.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Baby food implies to the food prepared for infants aged from four-six months and two years up to nine years. It is primarily made up of minced and mashed vegetables, cereals, meats, and fruits. In the recent years, packaged baby food has been widely adopted by parents since it provides convenience and higher nutrition level. In addition, the rise in awareness among people about the numerous health advantages of feeding baby food to infants has significantly fueled the growth of the baby food market.

Although millennial parents prefer less kids, they adopt the “quality over quantity” approach. They prioritize organic foods and chemical-free baby products and are ready to purchase products at a higher price. In the coming years, brands providing high quality fresh foods will experience elevated growth. In addition, meal-kit delivery services of packaged baby food have become a pioneer in the baby food retail industry. They offer home delivered organic and nutrient-rich ingredient baby food on subscription basis. With the rise in demand for fresh and clean labelled baby food products, the direct to consumer platform has gained momentum. Consumers are increasingly adopting the subscription based customized meal plans for their babies. This not only provides convenience, but also healthy and high nourishment meals.

The U.S. baby food market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. By product type, the market is categorized into prepared baby food, dried baby food, cereal, and other baby food. Among these, the cereal segment leads the market with maximum share in terms of revenue, as it has a high content of proteins and vitamins, which promote overall growth and thereby consumed by infants on a regular basis. However, the other baby food segment is expected to experience high demand in the market during the forecast period. By distribution channel, the market is classified into hypermarket & supermarket, independent grocery store, specialty store, direct to consumer, and online store.

The U.S. economy majorly prefers hypermarket & supermarket for baby food products and therefore, most of the baby food is sold through mass retail stores such as Walmart and Target in the U.S., thereby making it the dominant channel of distribution for baby food. However, the direct to consumer channel is experiencing growth at a rapid pace since they pay emphasis on the importance of healthy and fresh availability of meals for babies and are provide ready to eat packaging.

The U.S. Baby Food market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to growth in adoption of automated laboratory equipment in pharmaceutical & R&D institutes, technological advancement in lab automation systems, and rising demand for miniaturize process equipment. In addition, increase in productivity, improve efficiency, lower cost of operation, reduce fluctuation in the production and enhance safety significantly driving the market growth.

The global U.S. Baby Food Market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region.

Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).

The U.S. Baby Food Market is segmented into product type, form, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is categorized into follow-on milk, specialty baby milk, infant milk, prepared baby food, and dried baby food. Depending on form, it is classified into solid and liquid. As per distribution channel the hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, pharmacy, online, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Global U.S. Baby Food Market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global U.S. Baby Food Industry analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Additionally, the report enfolds vital assessments considering companies’ gross margin, sales volume, revenue, pricing structure, production costing, value, financial ratios, growth rate, and CAGR.

The market has been divided into several crucial divisions such as types, applications, regions, and end-users. The report elaborates on which product types or applications will report substantial revenue share during the forecast years.

It also covers in-depth analysis of key regions including the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and the main countries including United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China.

It also predicts that which of these regions will boost the market growth globally and help to generate maximum revenue in the industry.

The research clearly shows that the U.S. Baby Food industry has achieved substantial growth since 2024 with several important developments related to the industry. The report is prepared on the basis of detailed evaluation of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other professionals seeking unbiased information on supply, demand, and future forecasts would find the report valuable.

