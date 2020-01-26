U.S.  Air Force Opens a Rocket Launch in Wallops Island, Virginia state

A rocket lab launch site was open in Wallop Island, Virginia state in the United States of America, on 12 December. The U.S. Air Force will open the site by fly the first Rocket. This site has been named Launch Complex 2, or the LC-2 and is meant to increase electron capacity in rockets and is located at the Mid-Atlantic Region Spaceport.

This Site is the foremost in the United States to fly 10 missions so far; among them 6 were Launch in 2019, from its Launch complex 1, which is on the Mahia Peninsula of New Zealand North Island.

Beck told the space.com that this company is a big company and has an additional launch site after the opening ceremony at the launch complex. According to Beck, the idea is the company to have two sites is a very great idea, especially when one is in the United States and can serve all government customers and provide services that are essential at the national security

Rocket Lab plain is to Launch 12 flights in 2020 at complex 2, which will be one flight per month. In addition, in the

