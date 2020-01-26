Turkish authorities to develop TOGG vehicle brand for selling electric cars

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is the Turkish President, came up with a couple of close-to-production electric models, which he hopes to propel the state towards the worldwide motorized phase of the entity for the first time in history. Turkey Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG) markets the new representations by using technology developed by entire Turkey.

The so-called National Car of Turkey was made in the beginning in a way that around an older Saab platform, there was a verge of the sedan, which exposed itself during the magnificent celebrations. They are said to have no inheritable factor of Sweden. All of them are power-driven by an electric powertrain, which places the lithium battery pack in a straight line under the cubicle of travelers and an electric motor over each hinge. This seems to be an arrangement that is rational in the electric car world.

The committee that runs the Scientific and Technical Research made the drivetrain, as per the Motor Authority. This adds up to 200 horsepower in its average conformation, although the purchasers look for more will have the idea of paying an additional 400-hp variant. TOGG quoted a

