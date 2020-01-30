Turbo Expanders Market Strategic Insights 2027 – ACD LLC, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., Atlas Copco, Inc., Baker Hughes,Cryostar

The Turbo Expanders Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Turbo Expanders Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Turbo Expanders Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

The global turbo expanders market is expected to grow to US$ 570.08 Mn by 2027 from US$ 302.05 Mn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. ACD LLC

2. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

3. Atlas Copco, Inc.

4. Baker Hughes

5. Cryostar

6. Elliott Group

7. Honeywell International, Inc.

8. R&D Dynamics Corporation

9. Siemens AG

10. PJSG “Turbogaz”

Turbo-expanders are increasingly used for industrial applications such as low-temperature process requirements and liquefaction. Further, turbo-expanders also help in the processes including extraction of natural-gas liquids and ethane from natural gas. The rise in the food processing industry across the world demands installations of large refrigeration systems at the manufacturing as well as distribution plants. Industrial refrigeration systems today are being used in a plethora of industries today that include food processing, chemicals industry, fishing & meat packing industry, the pharmaceutical industry, process industry, and the oil & gas industry.

All these industries have significant contributions to drive the turbo expanders market. The installations of turbo-expanders along with the refrigerators enable an increase in the energy efficiencies significantly and thereby mandate their integrations. Refrigeration is vital for reducing post-harvest and post-slaughtering losses and in the preservation of food products. As refrigeration maintains food safety, nutritional and organoleptic qualities, it has become fundamental for the food processing industry.

