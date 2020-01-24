Tunnel Boring Machine Market Analysis 2020 Global Insights, Size, Type, Industry Demand, Growth Rate 1.8%, Opportunity, Top Manufacturers, Current Trends, Forecast 2026

Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market is valued at 4798 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 4218.9 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -1.8% during 2021-2026.

This report presents the worldwide Tunnel Boring Machine Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2019 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A tunnel boring machine (TBM) is a machine used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross section through a variety of soil and rock strata. They may also be used for micro tunneling. In Japan and China, the machines used for soil are called shield tunneling machines and machines used for hard rock are called tunnel boring machine. But in Europe and USA, they are called the same name tunnel boring machine. The research we did include all of them.

Herrenknecht was the global greatest manufacturer in the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) industry, accounted for 19% revenue share in the global market, followed by CRGIC, CRCHI, Tianhe Mechanical Equipment, Liaoning Censcience Industry Co., Ltd, Komatsu, NHI Group, Kawasaki, Terratec, Hitachi Zosen, Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co., Ltd, Xugong Kaigong, JIMT. The top 5 companies had a combined revenue share of about 70% of the global total.China was the world’s largest consumption and production area in 2018.

Top Manufacturers Analysis: Herrenknecht, CRGIC, CRCHI, Tianhe Mechanical Equipment, Liaoning Censcience Industry Co., Ltd, Komatsu, NHI Group, Kawasaki, Terratec, Hitachi Zosen, Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co., Ltd, Xugong Kaigong, JIMT, etc.

Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market: Regional Analysis: The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Tunnel Boring Machine market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Segment by Type

– Soft Ground TBMs

– Hard Rock TBMs

Segment by Application

– City Rail System

– Railway and Highway

– Municipal Engineering

– Others

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM)

1.2 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Soft Ground TBMs

1.2.3 Hard Rock TBMs

1.3 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 City Rail System

1.3.3 Railway and Highway

1.3.4 Municipal Engineering

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Australia Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 Australia Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production

3.4.1 Australia Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Australia Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production

3.5.1 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production

3.6.1 China Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production

3.7.1 Japan Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 India Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production

3.8.1 India Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 India Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

And More…

