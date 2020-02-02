Truck Platooning Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Volvo, Daimler, Scania, Continental, Peloton Technology

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Truck Platooning Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Truck Platooning market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Truck Platooning market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Truck Platooning players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Truck Platooning industry situations. According to the research, the Truck Platooning market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Truck Platooning market.

truck platooning was valued at USD 635.59 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5,090.41 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 29.55% from 2019 to 2026.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=23409&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=003

Key players in the Global Truck Platooning Market include:

Volvo

Daimler

Scania

Continental

Peloton Technology

DAF

Delphi Automotive PLC

WABCO

Bosch